Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,298. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.78. 795,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,268. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.