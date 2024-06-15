Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,298. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.78. 795,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,268. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.12 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
