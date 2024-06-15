Transcendent Capital Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAT traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,917. The firm has a market cap of $564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

