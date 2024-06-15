Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

TRVI opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $186.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.87. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $136,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,804.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,804.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,333 shares of company stock worth $232,454 in the last three months. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

