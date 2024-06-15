Tucker Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.69. 2,205,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,093. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.21. The firm has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

