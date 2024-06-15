Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,793,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

