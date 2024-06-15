Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Celestica by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,071 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,832,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $41,565,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

