Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 145.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 10,651,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,216,503. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

