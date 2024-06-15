Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 237.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $142.50. 2,831,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

