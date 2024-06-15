Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,078. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.