UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
UniCredit Trading Down 5.9 %
UNCRY stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 302,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.22.
