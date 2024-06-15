UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 5.9 %

UNCRY stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 302,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

