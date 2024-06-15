Unisync (TSE:UNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.75

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Unisync Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33.

About Unisync

(Get Free Report)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.