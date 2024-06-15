UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $125,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,344,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.55 and a 200-day moving average of $506.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

