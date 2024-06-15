Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $207.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $626,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

