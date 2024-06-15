USDB Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $421.22 million and $67.61 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 421,303,257 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 420,243,154.00214225. The last known price of USDB is 0.99458591 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $90,916,686.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

