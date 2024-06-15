VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 34.5% in May

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $142.51 and a one year high of $171.04.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

