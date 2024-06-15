Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.50. 1,080,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $373.57. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

