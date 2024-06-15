Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VYM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. 636,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,676. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

