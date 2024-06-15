Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $266.69. 2,205,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,093. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

