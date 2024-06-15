VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.83 and last traded at 0.83. Approximately 52,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 250,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.03.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

