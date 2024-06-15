VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.83 and last traded at 0.83. Approximately 52,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 250,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.81.
VERSES AI Trading Up 9.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.03.
About VERSES AI
VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VERSES AI
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.