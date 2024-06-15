Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,682.52 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $14,682.52 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,244.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.00648643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00119551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.00267944 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00075357 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,608,935 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

