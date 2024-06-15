Vima LLC Buys New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Vima LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,699 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $5,195,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 650,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 594,945 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 650.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,091. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.55 and a beta of 2.44. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

