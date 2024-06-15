Vima LLC Invests $114,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,973,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,950 shares of company stock valued at $89,972,030. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.50. 2,147,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,285. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $331.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.