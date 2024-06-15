Vima LLC Invests $30,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vima LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

