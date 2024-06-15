Vima LLC Invests $70,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vima LLC acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.70. 1,233,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

