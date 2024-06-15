Vima LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Vima LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Vima LLC owned 0.07% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLCN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. 9,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

