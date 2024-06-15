Vima LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,408. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

