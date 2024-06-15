Vima LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,058,000 after buying an additional 294,054 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after buying an additional 161,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after buying an additional 325,482 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 898,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 268,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 615,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,567. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

