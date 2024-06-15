Vima LLC Takes $36,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,971,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,021,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 2,252,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

