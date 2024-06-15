Vima LLC Takes $40,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Vima LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. 353,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

