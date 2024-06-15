Vima LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 93 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $66.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,846,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.63. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.