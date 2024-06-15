Vima LLC Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.06. 354,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.