Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Down 1.3%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 57,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 101,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

