Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $793.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.