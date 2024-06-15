Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 39,074 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after buying an additional 352,609 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.