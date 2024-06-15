Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,824 ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQL stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $117.26. 5,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $95.90 and a 12-month high of $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $340.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

