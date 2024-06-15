Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 35,407 Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.2 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,098. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 4.50. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

