Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,552,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 37.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after buying an additional 280,051 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 208,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after buying an additional 148,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total value of $323,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,812,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $199.14. 636,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,340. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 205.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.70.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

