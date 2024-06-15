Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 99,266 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.0 %

INTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 28,125,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,317,440. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

