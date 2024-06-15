Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. 5,713,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,183,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

