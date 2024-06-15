Virtu Financial LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH traded down $47.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.73. 3,994,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,241. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.29.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.85.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

