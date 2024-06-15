Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYBL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

HYBL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.