Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

