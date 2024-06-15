Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 441,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Waterdrop Price Performance
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.28%.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
