WAXE (WAXE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $7,485.52 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $50.06 or 0.00075539 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

