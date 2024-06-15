Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NICE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.62.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.60.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

