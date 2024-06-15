Wells Fargo & Company Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $350.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $288.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $288.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average is $238.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,128 shares of company stock valued at $43,561,905 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

