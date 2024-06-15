Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

