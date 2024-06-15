Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Upgraded at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRN

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WRN stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.94. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $2,552,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.