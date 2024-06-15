Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WDC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,101. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.