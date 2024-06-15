Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.61. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,970 shares of company stock worth $393,582. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WCP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.56.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

